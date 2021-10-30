MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in LKQ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in LKQ by 17.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,836,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LKQ by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,407,000 after purchasing an additional 163,265 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $57.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.