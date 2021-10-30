Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading Up 7% on Earnings Beat

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 13,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,492,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Clarivate Company Profile (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

