MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hubbell by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,018,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,410,000 after buying an additional 58,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $199.37 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $142.94 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.