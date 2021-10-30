Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,455 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,819,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after acquiring an additional 287,051 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

NASDAQ GT opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

