Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,697 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

SPR stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.