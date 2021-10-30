Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232,912 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 256,292 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

