Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $19,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $20,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $20,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 44.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 394,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 75,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

