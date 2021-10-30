Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,733 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.13% of Enova International worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Enova International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $750,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,251. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE ENVA opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

