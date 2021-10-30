Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov Acquires 130,000 Shares of Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,388,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,053,251.28.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 300,000 shares of Amarillo Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00.

Shares of CVE:AGC opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14. Amarillo Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.37.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

