Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,885 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

