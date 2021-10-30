Assetmark Inc. Sells 505 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 207.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after buying an additional 31,249 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $141.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

