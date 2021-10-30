Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

PHG stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

