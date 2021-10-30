Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.
PHG stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
