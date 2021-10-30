Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $300.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $204.45 and a 1-year high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.