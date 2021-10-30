KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 540.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.