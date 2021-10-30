Zacks: Analysts Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.14). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Compugen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 60,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Compugen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Compugen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Compugen has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

