Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

GO stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

