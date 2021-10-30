Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells $756,952.49 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sanjeev Gupta sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $756,952.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aemetis stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at about $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 780.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

