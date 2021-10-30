Zacks: Analysts Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

LNT opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

