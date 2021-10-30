Cars.com’s (CARS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE CARS opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.86 million, a PE ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

