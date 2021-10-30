BitCore Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $390,521.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

