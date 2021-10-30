Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.68.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 26.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

