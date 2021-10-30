MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $31.67 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -109.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.