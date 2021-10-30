Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 544,723 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544,723 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $56,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ING Groep by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,925,000 after acquiring an additional 321,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,848 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at about $32,923,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 0.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $15.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ING shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

