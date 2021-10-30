CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 11.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 10.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 24.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 18.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. purchased 571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.22. PAVmed Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAVM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

