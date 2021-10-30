Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 23,067 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Synopsys worth $62,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,426,000 after buying an additional 203,592 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 982,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,075,000 after buying an additional 200,078 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,802,000 after buying an additional 165,343 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $333.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.54 and a 200-day moving average of $284.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.20 and a 12 month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

