M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,380 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

