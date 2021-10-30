M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,688 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oscar Health news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 515,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,327,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $17.28 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

