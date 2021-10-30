M&T Bank Corp Purchases 320 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 579,926 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.