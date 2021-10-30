M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,450 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,189,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.67. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

