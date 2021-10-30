M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,407 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 322,899 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $11,629,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

