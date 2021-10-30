M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

