Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 56.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 843,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,266 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Coty by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,522,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,325 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,862,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,719 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,064,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Coty’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.