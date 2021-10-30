Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 72,346 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 9,556.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,346 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Trupanion worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,750 shares of company stock worth $3,541,144. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

