Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 35,211 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,211 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of MGM Growth Properties worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NYSE MGP opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

