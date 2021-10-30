Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 22,066 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 15.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after acquiring an additional 382,988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $340,121,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,134,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $308,752,000 after purchasing an additional 130,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $300,689,000 after purchasing an additional 652,320 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $186.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

