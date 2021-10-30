Eldorado Gold’s (ELD) “UNDERPERFORM” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.58.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$11.07 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 111.82.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.951192 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

