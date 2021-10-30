iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$86.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of iA Financial in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$84.83.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$73.21 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$45.90 and a 1 year high of C$75.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$72.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.6499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,679,730. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

