CAE (TSE:CAE) Receives Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.78.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$37.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.89 billion and a PE ratio of 95.25. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$22.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.75.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$752.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.