Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.67.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$42.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.55.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

