American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,174 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

Shares of AMH opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

