Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 714 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 417.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 191,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 154,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GDS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in GDS by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 376,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 520,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after acquiring an additional 64,159 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

