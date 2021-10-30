Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

