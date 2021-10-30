Bank of America Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,210.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,601.57 and a 1-year high of $2,973.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,819.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2,585.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 106.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

