Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.04

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.04 and last traded at $80.93, with a volume of 10725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.72.

CMWAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $2.6168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is 108.58%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

