Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley Sells 5,556 Shares

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $102,397.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $19.16 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 932,392 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,657,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,035,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

