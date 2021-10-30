RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was downgraded by Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $26.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.34. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 245,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 341,307 shares in the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

