RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was downgraded by Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $26.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.34. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.83.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
