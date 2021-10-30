MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel Sells 10,387 Shares of Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $301,223.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roger Md Medel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00.

MD stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,877,000 after buying an additional 254,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the period.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

