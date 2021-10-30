INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi Sells 6,517 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $130,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Raymond Joseph Tesi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 23,616 shares of INmune Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $472,320.00.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $18.39 on Friday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 934.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at about $2,052,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

