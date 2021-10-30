Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $331.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.35. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $332.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,765,529 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $416,242,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 228,718 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,925,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.