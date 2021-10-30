Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Tyson T. Abston Sells 6,170 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 22.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.